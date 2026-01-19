Vivo X200T key specs and India price leaked ahead of launch, to start at Rs…

The Vivo X200T is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. On the software front, the smartphone may ship with Android 16. Vivo is also expected to offer long-term software support, with up to five Android version updates and security patches for seven years.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo plans to offer the X200T in two configurations. The first variant may come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and could carry a price tag of Rs. 59,999. The second option is said to include the same 12GB RAM but with 512GB storage, with an expected price of Rs. 69,999. If these figures prove accurate, Vivo will place the X200T in the higher price bracket, where it will compete with other premium smartphones available in India.

Vivo is preparing to introduce a new smartphone in its premium range in India, with the Vivo X200T expected to arrive soon. According to a leak, Vivo has already finalised the key specifications and pricing for the Indian market, even though the company has not made an official announcement yet.

As for the optics, the Vivo is likely to play a central role in the X200T. Industry reports suggest that the device will carry three rear cameras. The main camera may include a 50MP Sony LYTIA LYT-702 sensor with optical image stabilisation. A 50MP Samsung JN1 camera could handle wide-angle shots, while a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope camera may support zoom photography. Zeiss branding is expected across the rear camera system. On the front, Vivo may include a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Also read: iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

Battery capacity also appears to be a key focus. The Vivo X200T is tipped to house a 6,200mAh battery. The device may support 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Connectivity features could include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, eSIM support, and a USB Type-C port. Security may rely on a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner placed under the display, while a vapour chamber cooling system could manage heat during extended use.

Vivo may also equip the X200T with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against water and dust. Colour options are expected to include Black and Purple.