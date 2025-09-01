Vivo X300 5G mobile with 200MP camera launch date, price in India and more

Vivo has begun releasing details about its upcoming X300 smartphone series, which is expected to launch in October in China. The company's product manager, Han Boxiao, has revealed that the upcoming Vivo X300 will feature a 200MP primary camera. Meanwhile, industry reports have revealed additional key specifications for the periscope telephoto and ultra-wide sensors. Vivo X300 series is set to launch in October, with a 200MP main camera and advanced imaging features.(@ACE_10ace)

Vivo X300: 200MP Camera (Confirmed)

The Vivo X300’s primary camera will use a customised version of Samsung’s HP9 sensor, developed specifically for Vivo under the name HPB. The “B” designation refers to “Blue,” highlighting the sensor’s exclusivity to the brand.

The HPB sensor measures 1/1.4 inches and supports two output modes: a 23mm 200MP ultra-clear option and a 50mm 50MP high-resolution mode. It includes CIPA 4.5-level optical image stabilisation, while blue glass and a Zeiss T coating aim to reduce glare and ghosting effects. This upgrade replaces the Sony IMX921 sensor that powered the Vivo X200 series.

Vivo X300: Periscope, Ultra-Wide Camera Details (Leaked)

On the other hand, according to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X300 will also carry a Sony IMX885 sensor for its periscope telephoto camera. This 1/2-inch sensor pairs with a 70mm 3x optical zoom lens and uses a light-folding prism design, differing from traditional periscope structures. It is also expected to support telephoto macro photography.

Furthermore, the third lens in the system is a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Reports suggest it may incorporate either Samsung’s JN1 or JN5 sensor. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro variant could launch with a Sony LYT-828 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor.

Both models are expected to debut with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, which will make them the first smartphones to do so. Vivo has also hinted at the use of an additional Samsung 200MP sensor, designed for telephoto functions. According to industry sources, Vivo is preparing to formally unveil the X300 smartphone lineup in October.