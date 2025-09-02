Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile confirmed to offer advanced telephoto lens capabilities- All details

Vivo X300 5G series is expected to launch soon with an upgraded camera system and performance. Vivo’s Product manager, Han Boxiao, has also started to reveal key upgrades of the Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile ahead of its China debut. In a recent Weibo post, the executive revealed the smartphone’s telephoto lens capabilities. Reportedly, the Vivo X300 Pro will feature a 200MP telephoto lens with a Samsung HPB sensor, and it will master in four key areas, making the camera system more refined. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a camera-centric smartphone, you want to have a look at what the Vivo X300 Pro camera will offer during launch. Vivo’s Product manager revealed crucial details about the Vivo X300 Pro’s telephoto camera.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Vivo X300 Pro 5G camera upgrade

A recent Weibo post made by Vivo’s product manager revealed that the Vivo X300 Pro 5G’s 200MP telephoto lens is expected to feature a 1/1.4-inch sensor, which could provide an 85mm focal length for detailed portraits. Additionally, it will include Zeiss T* coating, fluorite glass elements, and APO certification, offering an improved camera performance.

In addition, Boxiao highlighted that the camera will excel in four key areas: stability, speed, clarity, and transparency. These key areas will be focused on with CIPA 5.5-level stabilisation that could bring motion blur effects and slower shutter speeds. Vivo has also co-developed a focus tracking engine to capture long-distance motion faster.

The clarity of the lens will be enhanced with Vivo's in-house "Blueprint" algorithm that includes new hardware and AI-powered processing. Lastly, with advanced Zeiss coating and optics, Vivo X300 Pro claims to deliver crisp images with reduced distortion and accurate colours. Furthermore, the Vivo X300 series is also expected to feature a VS1 pre-processing chip and the V3+ dual-core imaging system.

Apart from a telephoto lens, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G is also expected to feature a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.3-inch Sony LYT828 sensor. The smartphone will likely run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which will likely be introduced next month. Therefore, we can expect the launch of the X300 series in the same month as MediaTek’s flagship chipset launch.