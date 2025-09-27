Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile launch: 5 BIGGEST upgrades to expect this year
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 11:00 am IST
Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile is launching in India with upgraded performance, camera, and new software.
The Vivo X300 series will likely debut next month in China, and the global launch may take place in December. The flagship will likely consist of two models, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, bringing powerful performance, camera capabilities, AI-powered features, and more. As we get closer to launch, more details about the Vivo X300 Pro have started to surface online, giving greater hopes for upgrades. Based on the leaks, we have found 5 Vivo X300 Pro 5G upgrades that may make it one of the competitive flagship smartphones.
Vivo X300 Pro 5G: 5 upgrades rumoured this year
- The Vivo X300 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, bringing major performance upgrades and AI capabilities. In addition, this year’s X series model will run on Origin OS 6 instead of Funtouch OS, which may enhance user experience. The smartphone may also offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.
- Reports suggest that Vivo X300 Pro 5G is also expected to get major camera upgrades in collaboration with ZEISS. It will likely come with a triple camera setup that may include a new 200MP APO periscope telephoto sensor. In addition, the smartphone may also feature VS1 and V3+ chips.
- On the display, the Vivo X300 Pro also features a Dynamic Island-like cutout that may offer similar functionality as the iPhone 17 Pro models. This new addition could be a great visual appeal to convince buyers to upgrade. The smartphone is also getting minor design changes, such as a flat screen.
- In addition to camera upgrades, the X300 Pro is also rumoured to offer 4K 120FPS video recording in Dolby Vision HDR and 10-bit Log recording. This may offer high-quality cinematic video with improved image processing and stabilisation.
- Lastly, the smartphone is also rumoured to be backed by a massive 7000mAh battery, bringing a greater upgrade over its predecessor. Therefore, the X300 Pro will likely be perfect for heavy smartphone users.
