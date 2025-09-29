Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs X200 Pro: What to expect from the new camera champ?

Vivo X300 Pro and the Vivo X300 are all over the internet. The images and videos have made their way to X, but the devices are yet to officially launch. Having said that, several details about the phones have come out, including the kind of performance these phones are going to offer, the kind of cameras they’re going to pack, and what the accessory support is going to look like. And if you’re wondering what upgrades it would bring over the current flagship, the Vivo X200 Pro, read on for the details. Vivo X300 Pro 5G design and colour variants revealed in China.(Vivo China)

What to expect in terms of performance and software?

Well, both the new flagships, the X300 Pro and the X300, are confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is going to be the successor to the Dimensity 9400 chip, which powered last year’s X200 Pro and the X200. So, this will be a notable upgrade with the X300 series, with a much more powerful processor on offer being the latest generation as well. Having said that, both the Dimensity 9400 and the 9500 are 3nm chipsets and are flagship chipsets. It remains to be seen what the real-world performance differences would be like.

Vivo X300 Pro is expected to pack up to 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The X200 Pro, on the other hand, comes in only one variant in India, 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage.

Coming to the software, the new phones are going to be running on Vivo Origin OS 6, while the Vivo X200 Pro in India currently runs on Funtouch OS 15. Vivo has announced plans to finally shift its models completely over to Origin OS, so soon even the Vivo X200 Pro will run on Origin OS in India just like the Vivo X300 Pro.

Design and more

Vivo this year is expected to launch the X300 series in very vibrant colourways. And the X300 Pro is going to be offered in Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue and Pure Black, as per Gizmochina.

The Vivo X200 Pro, on the other hand, notably comes in only two colourways in India, titanium grey and cosmos black. As for the design itself, the new phones are a lot boxier compared to the X200 series. The sides are completely flat, and the most important change has to be the completely flat back and the completely flat front. Yes, the quad-curved display is gone and is replaced with an entirely flat panel, which would bring respite for a lot of Vivo buyers who have had a tough time putting on tempered glass screen protectors.

Cameras on offer

The Vivo X300 Pro, just like the X200 Pro, is expected to sport a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup that could feature a new 200-megapixel APU periscope telephoto shooter. It should be noted that the X200 Pro also offers a 200-megapixel periscope shooter, which is also a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO shooter. It remains to be seen if this is going to be on the same sensor or not. Alongside it, the phone could also get Vivo’s V3 Plus chip. It should be noted that the Vivo X200 Pro also comes with Vivo’s V3 Plus imaging chip. Alongside this, the phone could sport the ability to shoot 4K 120fps videos just like the X200 Pro and will offer the ability to shoot in 10-bit log.

Another interesting addition with the X300 Pro could be the new Zeiss 2.35x telephoto converter, which users can use on the X200 Ultra. Vivo has confirmed on Weibo that both the X300 Pro and X300 will allow the use of the Zeiss 2.35x telephoto converter. This is expected to bring major zoom enhancements to both phones. Having said that, the Zeiss telephoto converter doesn’t work with the X200 Pro and is only exclusive to the X200 Ultra.

Battery life

The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to come with a 6510 mAh battery, which, if we compare with the X200 Pro, is definitely an upgrade compared to the 6000 mAh battery that you find on the X200 Pro. Apart from this, Vivo is expected to continue offering the in-display fingerprint scanner, which is going to be ultrasonic in nature.