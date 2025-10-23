Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 India launch imminent, spotted on BIS

Vivo is gearing up to bring its latest flagship smartphones, Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, to India soon. Both handsets, which made their debut in China earlier this month, have now been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. While Vivo hasn’t officially confirmed the India launch date or pricing, the BIS certification is a strong indication that the phones will hit the Indian market soon.(Vivo)

According to a post by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) on X (formerly Twitter), the Vivo X300 Pro and X300 carry model numbers V2514 and V2515, respectively. The BIS certification follows their earlier appearance on the UAE’s TDRA database, suggesting a global rollout is already in motion. Vivo is expected to announce the official India launch date in the coming weeks.

Flagship power and premium design

Vivo X300 Pro stands out as the more premium of the two, featuring a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,216 pixels) BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Circular Polarisation 2.0 technology for improved outdoor visibility. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

In the camera department, Vivo continues its imaging push. The X300 Pro houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and an impressive 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS — all backed by Vivo’s V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips. The front camera uses a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a 6,510mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 dust and water resistance, and dual speakers.

Vivo X300: A compact powerhouse

The standard Vivo X300 shares much of its DNA with the Pro model, including the Dimensity 9500 chip and Android 16-based software. However, it opts for a more compact 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display and a slightly smaller 6,040mAh battery, while retaining the same fast-charging speeds.

The camera setup is also top-tier: a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-602 periscope telephoto camera, alongside the same 50-megapixel front sensor found on the Pro model.

Both devices feature Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectivity, along with an Action Button and a signal amplifier chip for improved network stability.

Expected launch and pricing

While Vivo hasn’t officially confirmed the India launch date or pricing, the BIS certification is a strong indication that the phones will hit the Indian market soon, likely within the next few weeks.

Given the specifications, the Vivo X300 Pro is expected to compete against high-end flagships like the OnePlus 13 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24+, while the Vivo X300 could target the upper mid-range segment with a balance of premium design and performance.

If the Chinese pricing is any indication, Indian consumers can expect a starting price upwards of ₹65,000 for the X300 Pro and around ₹55,000 for the X300, though official details will be known only once Vivo makes an announcement.

With cutting-edge imaging hardware, fast charging, and the new Dimensity 9500 chip, the Vivo X300 series looks ready to bring serious competition to the Indian flagship space.