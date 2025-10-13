Vivo X300 Pro, X300 5G set for launch today: Time, live stream link, and key specs

Vivo’s next big flagship launch is the Vivo X300 Pro, along with the X300, with both phones launching later today in China. These are, of course, the successors to the Vivo X200 lineup from last year, which was known for its camera-centric experience with Zeiss-powered optics. Here’s all we know about the Vivo X300 series ahead of today’s launch. We will also detail how you can watch the live stream if you wish to check out the Chinese unveiling. Notably, this is not an India launch; it will take place later this year. Read on for the details. Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones to launch with Zeiss teleconverter.

Vivo X300 launch details: How to watch the unveiling

The Vivo X300 is launching today, October 13, in China. The event will be live on Vivo’s official Weibo account as well as on its website. You can click here to visit Vivo’s website and watch the live stream. The launch event will begin in China at 7 p.m. local time, and if you are in India and wish to watch it, the unveiling will take place at 4:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Vivo X300: What do we know about the specs?

So far, we know that both the Vivo X300 Pro and X300 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is the successor to last year’s Dimensity 9400 chipset that powered the X200 Pro, X200, and X200 Pro Mini. This is also a 3nm chipset.

The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phones are likely to run on Vivo’s OriginOS 6, which is also expected to arrive in India this time.

In terms of design, major changes are anticipated. Vivo is ditching the quad-curved display in favour of a flat display, making the phone appear even boxier compared to the previous generation.

As for the cameras, the X300 Pro could feature a ZEISS 200MP APO telephoto shooter, similar to the X200 Pro, and Vivo is expected to continue its partnership with Zeiss for camera tuning and branding for other sensors as well.

The X300 Pro is also rumoured to come with a 6,510mAh battery, an upgrade from the X200 Pro’s 6,000mAh unit, and it is expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

