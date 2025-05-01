Vivo Y19 5G mobile under 11,000 launched: Full specs and all details

Vivo has expanded its Y-series lineup with the launch of the Vivo Y19 5G in India, offering a budget-friendly 5G smartphone for users seeking reliable performance without a high price tag. The Vivo Y19 5G comes equipped with a solid set of features, including a large battery, an AI-enhanced camera, and a smooth 90Hz display. Let’s take a look at its complete features, price and more. Vivo Y19 5G is launched in India and is available in two colour options - Titanium Silver and Majestic Green.(Vivo)

Vivo Y19 5G: Specifications and Features

The device features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a waterdrop-notch design. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and offers HD+ resolution, which makes it ideal for smooth navigation and media consumption. The display is also TÜV Rheinland certified to reduce blue light exposure, which helps in minimising eye strain. Additionally, the Vivo Y19 5G has a sleek design, featuring a metallic matte frame paired with a Rainbow Crystal Texture. It is also rated for IP64 dust and water resistance, which ensures durability in everyday conditions, claims the company. Moreover, the phone has passed the Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification, which further enhances its overall build quality.

For photography, the Vivo Y19 5G is equipped with a 13MP rear camera, supported by AI features to enhance photo quality. The camera offers multiple modes, including Night, Portrait, and Pro modes, while AI-powered functions like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance further optimise images. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera, which also supports Portrait and Night modes for better self-portraits in different lighting, claims the company.

Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 15 based on Vivo’s FunTouch OS 15 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo Y19 5G houses a large 5,500mAh battery coupled with a 15W charging via the Smart Charging Engine 2.0 for improved efficiency.

Vivo Y19 5G: Price and Availability

The Vivo Y19 5G comes in two colour options: Titanium Silver and Majestic Green. It is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, respectively. The device is now available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo India’s e-store, and retail outlets, with EMI options also available for buyers.