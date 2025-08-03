Vivo Y400 5G mobile: Launch in India, price, specifications, and features

Vivo Y400 5G mobile is launching in India on August 4, 2025. The smartphone is expected to be the base variant of the previously launched Vivo Y400 Pro model. Therefore, we can expect the smartphone to be introduced under Rs. 25,000. While Vivo is already teasing the smartphone on its India website, it has yet to reveal the specifications and features of the smartphone. However, just a day before launch, the Vivo Y400 5G specifications, features, and design have been leaked online. Reportedly, the smartphone will be introduced in two colour variants: Glam White and Olive Green, with a unique-looking design. Here’s what we know about the mid-ranger so far. Vivo Y400 5G is expected to launch in Glam White and Olive Green colour options.(Vivo )

Vivo Y400 5G mobile launch: Specifications and features

According to a tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Vivo Y400 5G will likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, full HD+ resolution, and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y400 5G will likely feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera and a 2MP auxiliary lens. For selfies, the smartphone could sport a 32MP front-facing camera. Lastly, it is expected to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that comes with 90W fast charging support.

With promising features, the Vivo Y400 could also offer a durable build with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection. The teased design also showcases a textured rear panel for the white colour variant, similar to the Y400 Pro model. Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until tomorrow’s launch to see what the Vivo Y series smartphone has in store for the users.

Vivo Y400 5G price in India

The Vivo Y400 5G is expected to launch in two storage options of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The base storage model is expected to be priced at Rs. 21,999, whereas the 256GB variant could cost Rs. 23,999 in India.