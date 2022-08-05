'Voluntarily verify users' accounts…': Centre to social media platforms

The Narendra Modi government has asked the social media platforms to carry out voluntary verification of their accounts and provide users accounts with visible marks of verification under Information Technology Rules 2021.



In a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government's objectives are aimed at ‘ensuring open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for the users.’



“The government is aware of the risk and danger posed by growing phenomena of misinformation, bots, criminality and users harms in general,” he said in a reply.

Hindustan Times has learnt that the Centre is discussing a proposal to make social media intermediaries like Facebook and Twitter ‘accountable’ for fake news and the handling of unlawful information. It is being considered as a part of the proposed amendments to the rules under the IT Act, which gives the administration to ‘spell out additional compliances not specified under the parent law.'

This comes a month after the Centre brought back a proposal to amend rules that govern social media platforms, including the setting up of a new government-appointed panel that experts said will

The ministry of electronics and information technology had issued the notification for the new IT Rules on February 25, 2021. The rule mandates the social media platforms to exercise due diligence with respect to content. The social media platforms have also been asked to establish a grievance redressal mechanism under an officer for receiving and redressal of complaints by the user.



