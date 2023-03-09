Wands vs Swords: Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring battle for open world supremacy

Two of the most highly anticipated open-world action-RPGs, Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring, are set to be released this year, and fans are already discussing the key differences between the two games. While both games feature immersive open worlds, they have completely opposite takes on how players should experience them.

Hogwarts Legacy, developed by Avalanche, places a strong emphasis on story-driven gameplay. Players will step into the role of a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, exploring the magical world created by J.K. Rowling. The game's open world is vast and full of activities to discover, but it is primarily bound to narrative progression, with rigid side quests and collection-based activities.

On the other hand, Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware, offers a much more emergent open-world experience. The game's open world is almost entirely free to explore, with discovery being its primary goal. Players can spend hours wandering in any direction, encountering new areas and enemies without having to encounter any hard-lock boss fights between Limgrave, Liurnia, and Caelid. The game offers a diverse range of environments, from colorful biomes to dark and foreboding landscapes, and the Lands Between stretch is full of NPCs to meet and talk to.

Elden Ring introduces crafting and open-world exploration to its traditional Soulsborne formula, delivering an immersive one-hundred-hour epic in a dark fantasy setting. The game offers its players an enormous environment to explore and a rich tapestry of lore to discover, all while giving them the freedom to choose how they want to progress through the game.

In contrast, Hogwarts Legacy is locked to narrative progression, and players must follow a marked waypoint path and linear quest-restriction boundaries. Players will need to use Revelio almost every five seconds to find anything in the area because a lot of its gameplay revolves around finding loot or collectables. Additionally, Hogwarts Legacy's broomstick flight is not unlocked until further into the game's narrative, which discourages early-game open-world exploration.

In conclusion, while both games share some similarities, such as a piecemeal map reveal effect and an open world full of activities to discover, the key difference between Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring lies in the emphasis placed on narrative versus exploration. Fans of action-RPGs will undoubtedly be drawn to both games, and it will be interesting to see how they will compare when they are released in the coming months.

