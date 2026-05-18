Want richer sound for Netflix and gaming? Consider these smart TVs with powerful audio output

An easy solution for improving tinny sound quality on a smart TV is to buy an external monitor but what if you are already extending your budget on that smart TV? In that case I would recommend you go for a smart TV that can offer you a superior sound quality with Dolby Atmos support. This collection of smart TVs comes with large drivers offering higher output and features Dolby Atmos support all without pairing them with a soundbar or external audio.

Better sound can completely transform your movie nights at home.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The LG 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV focuses heavily on delivering immersive audio alongside sharp 4K visuals. Its AI-powered sound enhancement improves dialogue clarity and creates a wider virtual surround effect, making films and concerts more engaging without external speakers. The TV also features HDR support, webOS smart functionality, and smooth app navigation for streaming platforms. Combined with LG’s refined picture processing and slim modern design, it provides a balanced home entertainment experience for everyday viewing and cinematic content.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD Audio AI Sound Virtual Surround OS webOS Smart TV HDR Supported Connectivity HDMI + Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy Strong built-in sound clarity Smooth and user-friendly smart interface Reasons to Avoid Bass output could be deeper Premium pricing compared to budget brands

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear speaker output and immersive audio performance. Many also praise the sharp picture quality and smooth webOS experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for balanced 4K visuals and powerful built-in sound suitable for movies and streaming.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The TCL 50S5K Smart TV combines Dolby Audio support with a bezel-less design to create a more immersive entertainment setup. Its built-in speakers produce louder and clearer dialogue than many entry-level televisions, making it suitable for everyday movie watching and sports streaming. The 4K panel delivers crisp visuals with decent contrast and colour reproduction, while the Google TV platform provides seamless access to streaming apps and voice control. Its slim metallic finish also adds a premium appearance to smaller living rooms.

Specifications Display 50-inch 4K UHD Audio Dolby Audio OS Google TV Design Metallic Bezel-Less Connectivity Wi-Fi + HDMI Reasons to Buy Good audio tuning for the price Attractive bezel-less design Reasons to Avoid Moderate brightness levels Bass performance is limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the loud speaker output and clean design. Several users also mention smooth app performance and vibrant 4K visuals.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for strong everyday sound performance and smart Google TV functionality at a competitive price.

The GloQLED 55-inch Google TV emphasises both vibrant QLED visuals and enhanced speaker performance for immersive home entertainment. Its sound system delivers clearer vocals and better loudness than standard televisions in this segment, helping improve movie and music playback. The QLED panel produces richer colours and stronger brightness, while Google TV ensures easy access to apps and voice search features. Slim bezels and modern styling further improve the viewing experience, making it suitable for binge watching and casual gaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD Audio Enhanced Stereo Speakers OS Google TV HDR Supported Reasons to Buy Vibrant QLED colour reproduction Better speaker loudness than many rivals Reasons to Avoid Limited brand recognition Sound lacks deep cinematic bass

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vivid colours and loud audio performance. Many also mention that streaming apps run smoothly on the Google TV interface.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for colourful QLED visuals combined with louder built-in audio performance.

The Lumio Vision 55-inch Google TV focuses on delivering fuller and clearer sound output through its enhanced speaker tuning and smart audio optimisation. Dialogue remains clear even at higher volumes, improving the overall movie and sports viewing experience. Alongside its audio strengths, the television offers sharp 4K resolution, Google TV integration, and smooth navigation across popular streaming platforms. Its modern slim design blends neatly into contemporary setups, while HDR support improves colour and contrast during cinematic scenes.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD Audio Enhanced Speaker System OS Google TV HDR Supported Connectivity Bluetooth + Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy Clear dialogue and balanced sound Easy-to-use Google TV platform Reasons to Avoid Limited premium gaming features Average peak brightness outdoors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s clear audio output and easy smart TV interface. Many users also appreciate the slim and premium-looking design.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for balanced audio quality and smooth smart streaming performance.

The Lumio Vision QD Mini-LED TV delivers one of the strongest audio experiences in its category alongside premium display technology. Its powerful speaker setup produces clearer vocals, wider sound staging, and improved bass response for films and live sports. The QD Mini-LED panel significantly improves brightness, black levels, and HDR performance for cinematic viewing. Powered by Google TV, it supports seamless streaming, voice controls, and personalised recommendations. Its combination of premium visuals and impactful sound makes it highly entertainment-focused.

Specifications Display 55-inch QD Mini-LED Resolution 4K UHD Audio High-Power Speaker System OS Google TV HDR Advanced HDR Support Reasons to Buy Excellent built-in audio quality Strong brightness and HDR performance Reasons to Avoid Higher pricing than regular LED TVs Large setup may need spacious rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cinematic sound output and strong HDR brightness. Several users also praise the immersive movie experience and vibrant visuals.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for premium Mini-LED visuals and impressive built-in home theatre-like sound quality.

The Acer 50-inch Ultra HD Google TV combines strong stereo speaker output with crisp 4K resolution for everyday entertainment. Its audio system delivers clear vocals and decent loudness, helping improve streaming and sports content without requiring external speakers immediately. Google TV integration offers smooth access to OTT apps and voice-enabled controls, while HDR support enhances contrast during films and series playback. The slim profile and modern styling make it suitable for bedrooms, apartments, and medium-sized living spaces.

Specifications Display 50-inch 4K UHD Audio Dolby Audio Speakers OS Google TV HDR Supported Connectivity HDMI + Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Good audio clarity for mid-range pricing Smooth Google TV experience Reasons to Avoid Bass remains moderate Motion handling is average for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the loud speakers and easy smart TV setup. Many users also mention satisfactory picture quality for streaming services.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for dependable sound quality and practical smart TV features at mid-range pricing.

The Acerpure Elevate 55-inch Ultra HD Android TV focuses on delivering immersive room-filling sound together with sharp 4K picture quality. Its built-in speaker setup produces clearer dialogue and stronger loudness than many standard televisions in this segment, making movie playback more engaging. The Android TV platform supports popular streaming applications, voice commands, and Chromecast functionality for convenient content access. HDR support improves contrast and colour depth, while the slim bezel design helps maximise screen immersion during everyday viewing.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD Audio High Output Stereo Speakers OS Android TV HDR Supported Features Chromecast Built-In Reasons to Buy Loud and clear built-in speakers Wide app compatibility with Android TV Reasons to Avoid UI may feel slower occasionally Black levels are average in dark rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s loud sound output and simple Android TV interface. Several users also mention good value for large-screen entertainment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for stronger built-in sound and convenient Android smart TV functionality.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV with superior sound quality:

Dolby Atmos support: Dolby Atmos improves spatial audio and creates a more immersive experience for movies, OTT content and gaming.

Speaker output: Higher speaker wattage and dedicated subwoofers usually deliver fuller and more powerful sound performance.

Dialogue clarity: TVs with vocal enhancement features help improve speech clarity during movies and shows.

Connectivity options: HDMI eARC support allows easier connection with soundbars and home theatre systems for future upgrades.

Screen and room size: Larger rooms may benefit from TVs with stronger speakers and wider sound output for balanced audio coverage.

Top 3 features of best smart TV with Dolby Atmos

Smart TV Display Type Audio Feature Special Highlight LG 55NU870BPLA 4K LED AI Virtual Surround Clear cinematic dialogue TCL 50S5K 4K LED Dolby Audio Loud balanced speakers GloQLED 55GLOQLED25 QLED Enhanced Stereo Audio Vibrant colours with louder sound Lumio Vision 55 4K LED Smart Audio Tuning Balanced movie audio Lumio Vision QD Mini-LED QD Mini-LED Powerful Speaker Setup Premium cinematic sound Acer AR50UDGGU2875BD 4K LED Dolby Audio Good mid-range audio Acerpure Elevate 55 4K LED High Output Speakers Loud sound for large rooms

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer electronics and home entertainment products for several years, and smart TVs are among the devices I regularly research and compare. From budget HD TVs to premium 4K and large-screen models, I have explored different options across price segments to understand which TVs offer the best viewing experience, features, and overall performance.

For this buying guide, I compared smart TVs based on display quality, sound performance, smart features, operating system experience, connectivity options, gaming support, and value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand long-term reliability and real-world user experience. After comparing the important features and everyday usability, I shortlisted these smart TVs to help buyers choose the right option according to their entertainment needs and budget.

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FAQs Does Dolby Atmos improve TV sound quality? Yes, Dolby Atmos creates more immersive and spacious audio effects, especially during movies, gaming and OTT streaming.

Can a smart TV deliver good sound without a soundbar? Some premium smart TVs now offer strong built-in speakers with better bass and clearer dialogue for everyday entertainment.

Is Dolby Atmos useful for gaming? Yes, Dolby Atmos can improve directional audio and make gaming experiences feel more immersive and realistic.

Which brands offer smart TVs with strong built-in audio? Brands like Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL offer smart TVs with Dolby Atmos and enhanced sound systems.

Is this a good time to buy a premium smart TV? Yes, ongoing sale discounts are making several premium Dolby Atmos smart TVs more affordable right now.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.