Want to buy a gaming phone? Here's how to get TECNO Spark 9 for less than 1,000

Amazon is offering an attractive deal on TECNO's Spark 9, a 7GB phone known for its gaming features. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, customers can purchase the device for less than ₹1,000 by ordering it from the e-commerce platform.

How to save ₹3,500 on TECNO Spark 9?

Spark 9 has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹11,499. However, on Amazon, it is listed for ₹7,999, a discount of ₹3,500 at 30.44%. Also, if customers decide to pay for the handset in monthly instalments, and use credit card of any of City Union Bank, HSBC and American Express to make the payment, they get an additional 10% off.

Further, if you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can swap it for the incoming Spark 9. This way, by availing each offer, you may even get the phone for less than ₹1,000.

However, please note that the exchange amount depends on the model and working condition of the device being given away.

TECNO Spark 9: Features and specifications

Spark 9 runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 operating system (OS) and has MediaTek's Helio G37 as its gaming processor. Its 6.6-inch HD+ display comes with 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

For photography, there is a 13 MP dual setup at the back, in addition to an 8 MP selfie camera at the front. A 5,000 mAh battery charges this handset.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail