Want to buy entry-level smartphone with top features? These products available at reduced prices

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 12:30 PM IST

The deals are being offered by Amazon under its ‘Happiness Upgrade Festival,’ which went live on Thursday.

Realme's Narzo 50i is among the devices on offer.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Amazon's ‘Happiness Upgrade Day’ festival went live on Tuesday. Under this, exciting deals are being offered on various products, including smartphones. Therefore, if you want to purchase an entry-level smartphone with top features, you can buy it here at less than or a little over 7,000. Also, in the sale, products will be available at additional discounts, along with attractive bank offers.

Here's a look at some of the best deals:

Tecno Spark 9: At a discount of 32 per cent, Tecno's Spark 9 is available at 7,769. To avail an additional discount of 1,250 on this 7GB device, buy it using a debit/credit card of RML Bank or CITI Bank. Additionally, in the exchange offer, this smartphone is cheaper by up to 7,300.

Realme Narzo 50i: You can purchase Realme's Narzo 50i, which has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, at 19 per cent off for 6,499. If bought in the exchange offer, you can save up to 6,150. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, as well as an 8MP primary camera.

Redmi 9A Sport: Redmi's 9A Sport is being offered at a discount of 18 per cent and reduced cost of 6,999. Also, Amazon is giving a coupon discount of 700 on this device. Additionally, under the exchange offer, you can save up to 6,550. 9A Sport's features include a 6.53-inch HD+ display, 13MP camera, MediaTek Helio G25 processor etc.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

amazon
