Want to experience Apple's ‘Dynamic Island’ feature without buying iPhone? Here's how to do it

One of the more striking features of Apple's recently-unveiled iPhones 14 Pro and Pro Max is ‘Dynamic Island’, a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the smartphones' display. Dynamic Island displays various types of information and and controls to users, such as ‘Now Playing’, timers, and system-wide alerts like AirPods connecting.

The feature has grabbed a lost of eyeballs, and other smartphone manufacturers are trying to bring it to their respective devices. However, if reports are to be believed, Android smartphones have a similar option, and it is called ‘dynamicSpot’.

What is ‘dynamicSpot’?

Available in Android Play Store, this option is a 'miniature version' of Dynamic Island. However, it does not unlock all features of the original. dynamicSpot does allow users to customise some features, for example, showing two notifications simultaneously. You can also control music playback with this app.

App developers claim that they do not collect any data and do not share personal details with a third party.

