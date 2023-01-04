Want to hide WhatsApp chat without using archive feature? Here's how to do this

One way to hide a message on WhatsApp is by archiving the chat. However, one drawback of this feature is you do not receive any notification when a new message is sent from that chat.

That said, users can also hide messages without using the archive feature. This can be done easily for both iPhone and Android.

For iPhone:

(1.) Open WhatsApp on your device and tap ‘Settings’ on bottom right.

(2.) Here, go to ‘Privacy’ and select ‘Screen Lock.'

(3.) You will now see one of ‘Require Face ID’ or ‘Require Touch ID’ on the screen.

(4.) Enable the toggle of whichever option you see.

(5.) Upon enabling the toggle, you will see four choices (Immediately, After 1 minute, After 15 minutes, After 1 hour). Select one of these.

(6.) The feature will be enabled according to the time chosen. When available, Face ID or Touch ID will be required to unlock the Meta-owned service.

For Android:

(1.) Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to ‘Settings’ by clicking on the three dots on the top right of the screen.

(2.) Go to ‘Privacy’ and then, ‘Account.’

(3.) Here, select ‘Fingerprint Lock’ and then, ‘Unlock with Fingerprint.’

(4.) Next, choose one of the options displayed to decide after how much time the app should be locked.

