WhatsApp to allow users to report status updates: Report

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform is working on an ability that will allow users to report a status update, in case something that possibly violates the Terms of Service of WhatsApp is shared via that status update.

Also Read | WhatsApp in 2022: Top features rolled out this year

To explain how the feature will work, WABetaInfo shared the following screenshot:

Image courtesy: WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot, users will have to go to a new menu within the status section to report any status update. Hence, with this feature, users will be able to report any suspicious update that may violate the Terms of Service of the instant messaging service, to its moderation team, to check if there has been a violation.

Also Read | WhatsApp rolling out 6-digit code to log into app from secondary device

As stated earlier, this ability is currently under development. Therefore, it will be rolled out as a future update, and as that of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

WhatsApp status update

An end-to-end encrypted facility, it allows you to share text, photo, video, and GIFs that disappear within twenty-four hours. In order to send or receive such an update, the contact number of the receiver should be saved in the address book of the sender's phone, and vice versa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail