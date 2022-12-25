Home / Technology / WhatsApp to allow users to report status updates: Report

WhatsApp to allow users to report status updates: Report

Published on Dec 25, 2022 12:24 AM IST

With this feature, users will be able to report any status update that they believe is in violation of Terms of Service of the Meta-owned platform.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform is working on an ability that will allow users to report a status update, in case something that possibly violates the Terms of Service of WhatsApp is shared via that status update.

To explain how the feature will work, WABetaInfo shared the following screenshot:

Image courtesy: WABetaInfo
Image courtesy: WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot, users will have to go to a new menu within the status section to report any status update. Hence, with this feature, users will be able to report any suspicious update that may violate the Terms of Service of the instant messaging service, to its moderation team, to check if there has been a violation.

As stated earlier, this ability is currently under development. Therefore, it will be rolled out as a future update, and as that of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

WhatsApp status update

An end-to-end encrypted facility, it allows you to share text, photo, video, and GIFs that disappear within twenty-four hours. In order to send or receive such an update, the contact number of the receiver should be saved in the address book of the sender's phone, and vice versa.

