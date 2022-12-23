WhatsApp rolling out 6-digit code to log into app from secondary device

In November, WhatsApp released companion mode for select beta testers to link their WhatsApp account to a mobile phone in addition to the primary device. Now, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly working on a feature to give users the ability to get a 6-digit code right within WhatsApp, after they approve a login to use the account on the secondary device.

This update has been reported by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks developments related to the instant messaging service. WABetaInfo shared a screenshot to show how the update will work.

As seen in the screenshot, a new verification options shows up within the verification sheet, asking users if they want to receive the 6-digit code on their main phone. If the feature is enabled, the code will be delivered on the primary device. On the other hand, if you didn't ask for the code, simply ignore the verification sheet by dismissing it.

Also, for now, the code option has been released only for select beta testers. Therefore, it may not be enabled for you.

It is to be noted that the feature is in addition to the login approval facility, which was previously under development. An additional layer of security, the login approval gives users the ability to confirm if they want to move their WhatsApp account to a secondary phone.

