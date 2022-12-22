Send WhatsApp messages to number not saved in contacts. Check step-by-step guide

You can send messages via WhatsApp to a number not saved in your device's contact list. Yes, if someone gives you their phone number, and you forget to or don't want to save it, you can still send WhatsApp messages to that receiver.

To do this, the Meta-owned platform's recently-launched ‘Message Yourself’ feature is required. As the name suggests, users can text themselves with this feature.

Here's how to use Message Yourself to send WhatsApp messages to an unsaved number:

(1.) Tap ‘Message Yourself’ chat and type the number on which you want to send the text, and send it to yourself.

(2.) Now, you will see the number in blue colour. On tapping it, these options will appear: Chat with (phone number); Call on WhatsApp; Add to Contacts.

(3.) On selecting the first option, a chat window will open. From this window, you can send messages to the number not saved in your contacts.

However, users should note that any person not on your contact list cannot be added to a WhatsApp group. For this, his/her number will have to be saved.

