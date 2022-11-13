Home / Technology / WhatsApp companion mode released for beta users: Reports

WhatsApp companion mode released for beta users: Reports

Published on Nov 13, 2022

The feature will allow users to use WhatsApp on another device, besides their own phone.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Months after it was reported WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow users to link their WhatsApp account with a secondary device (Android), fresh reports state the Meta-owned platform is testing it for smartphones, by enabling for some beta testers.

The feature is called ‘companion mode.'

“It's happening: WhatsApp is releasing companion mode on Android beta! Thanks to the new companion mode, some beta testers can finally link their existing WhatsApp account to an additional mobile phone!” tweeted WABetaInfo.

The website shared a screenshot to show how the feature works:

Image credit: WABetaInfo
As seen in the screenshot above, it is very easy to discover if you can link your existing account to another device. For this, look for the ‘Link Device’ option; if it is there, this means you can use the messaging service on another phone.

After linking the WhatsApp account to the secondary device, your chat history will be synced across the linked phones. However, as this is a beta version, some features may not be available, including the ability to view live locations, and managing broadcast list and stickers.

The companion mode is expected to be released for more users in the coming weeks.

