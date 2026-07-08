2 UP men among 6 held as Delhi Police bust ISI-linked terror network

The arrest of two Muzaffarnagar residents by the Delhi Police as part of an alleged ISI-linked terror module has prompted a parallel investigation by the Muzaffarnagar Police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), even as the families of both accused insist they were innocent and misled. For representation only (Sourced)

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested six alleged terrorists said to be linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), including Danish alias Chand Miyan and Salman, both residents of Anty village under Khatauli police station in Muzaffarnagar.

Following the arrests, teams from the Muzaffarnagar Police and the LIU visited the homes of the two accused and launched a separate inquiry.

Muzaffarnagar SP City Amrit Jain said the alleged terror network came to light after the Delhi Police Cyber Cell busted it. He confirmed that two of the six arrested belonged to Muzaffarnagar.

“The two accused have been identified as Salman and Chand Miyan. Both belong to Anty village under Khatauli police station limits. Prima facie, it appears they were residing in Delhi and were allegedly involved in these activities there. Delhi Police has also recovered objectionable material from their possession. Investigations are being conducted independently by both Delhi Police and Muzaffarnagar Police. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on further findings,” Jain said.

According to local residents, Salman worked as a furniture craftsman in Delhi, while Danish earned his livelihood through solar panel and banner installation work. Family members said the two left their village together after Danish called Salman and were later arrested by the Delhi Police.

The families denied the allegations and said neither man had any criminal background. Danish’s mother, Gulista, alleged her son was offered ₹30,000 by an unidentified caller to collect an unknown package and was detained before doing so.

Salman’s sister, Daraksha, said her brother had gone to collect pending payment for carpentry work after receiving a phone call from Danish. She alleged the family was later informed by the Delhi Police that Salman had been detained. Appealing for her brother’s release, Daraksha said, “My brother is innocent. We are a very poor family struggling to earn our daily livelihood. He has never been involved in such activities.”