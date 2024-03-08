What is IndiaAI Mission, announced by govt to ‘bolster’ country's AI ecosystem?

The government on Thursday announced the national-level IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of ₹10,371.92 crore. The project marks a ‘significant step’ towards bolstering the country's artificial intelligence (AI) system, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement. Artificial intelligence. (Thinkstock)

“AI is going to be a kinetic enabler for India's digital economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that India is going to fully exploit the power of AI for the benefit of its citizens and for the expansion of its economy. The mission will catalyse India’s AI ecosystem and position it as a force shaping the future of AI for India and for the world,” the release quoted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, as saying.

Here is all you need to know about IndiaAI Mission:

(1.) The IndiaAI Mission has various components, namely IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC), IndiaAI Datasets Platform, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and Safe & Trusted AI.

(2.) Under IndiaAI Compute Capacity, a cutting-edge, scalable AI computing infrastructure will be erected by deploying more than 10,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) through strategic public-private collaborations.

(3.) IAIC will be a leading academic institution for streamlined implementation and retention of top research talent, while Datasets Platform is to ensure data-driven governance and catalyzing AI-based innovation and research.

(4.) The FutureSkills programme will expand the reach of AI education, while the Startup Financing Mechanism will faciilitate streamlined access to funding of budding artificial intelligence startups.

(5.) The financial outlay on the IndiaAI Mission will be made over the next five years. Also, the outlay will ensure a structured implementation of the IndiaAI Mission through a public-private partnership model.