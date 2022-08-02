WhatsApp banned 22 lakh Indian accounts in June this year: Report

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has said it banned 22 lakh Indian accounts on receiving complaints from users via its grievance mechanism.In its monthly report published under the IT Rules, 2021, the messaging platform lists the accounts against which action was taken based on complaints by users through different channels. WhatsApp identifies an Indian account the one which has a phone number with the prefix 91, the country code.“WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform,” a spokesperson for the company stated. In its monthly report, WhatsApp says it received 426 appeals by users seeking ban on the account. As many as 64 accounts were ‘actioned', the report reads.ALSO READ: Is your WhatsApp account safe? Check out messaging app's security measuresWhatsApp said the ‘accounts actioned’ denoted reports in which remedial action was taken based on the complaints. “Taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the complaint,” the report said.The report said that a total of 22,10,000 Indian WhatsApp accounts were banned between June 1 and June 30, with WhatsApp stating that ‘it will continue to bring more transparency to the work.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the details of accounts banned by WhatsApp in recent times.

TIME PERIOD INDIAN ACCOUNTS BANNED MAY 1-MAY 31, 2022 19,10,000 APRIL 1-APRIL 30, 2022 16,66,000 MARCH 1-MARCH 31, 2022 18,05,000 FEBRUARY 1-FEBRUARY 28, 2022 14,26,000

In its report, WhatsApp said the safety related grievances are related to the issues that may be about abuse or harmful behaviour on the platform. The messaging app said it guides the user to lodge a complaint via in-app reporting. “This allows WhatsApp to receive the most recent messages sent to the complainant by the reported user or group, as well as information on the complainant’s recent interactions with the reported user. As per our processes, this is not recorded as an action taken against the grievance report.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail