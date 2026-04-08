WhatsApp CarPlay upgrade rolls out, adds chat list and improved in-car controls

WhatsApp officially released an improved Apple CarPlay experience to the iPhone users. This update brings a new way of using WhatsApp on car dashboards. The update was in beta for the past few weeks and now it's available to all the compatible devices worldwide. It will help the drivers to keep focus on the road without missing any of the important messages on WhatsApp. WhatsApp brings a more interactive messaging experience to Apple CarPlay. (AI Generated) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

With this new experience, users can now view recent chats, access chat list and pick up calls directly through the CarPlay interface. Earlier, WhatsApp on CarPlay relied heavily on vice commands with minted usability. The new update introduces a more visual approach while still offering the same safety focus restrictions like limited full message reading while driving.

The enhanced experience is designed to make communication smoother without distracting drivers. Users can listen to incoming messages, send voice replies, and quickly call contacts, all from their car’s infotainment system. The move aligns with broader efforts by Apple to expand app functionality within CarPlay while keeping driver safety at the forefront.

How to use WhatsApp on Apple CarPlay To start using WhatsApp on CarPlay, users need to follow a few simple steps: