WhatsApp introduces Chat Lock feature to ‘hide’ your chats

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 16, 2023 07:45 AM IST

The feature, according to WhatsApp parent Meta, will be an additional layer of security for a user's ‘most intimate’ conversations.

For increased privacy, Meta on Monday announced a ‘Chat Lock’ feature for WhatsApp, saying in a blog post that the feature will be an additional layer of security for a user's ‘most intimate’ conversations.

What is ‘Chat Lock’ feature?

According to Meta, when a WhatsApp chat is ‘locked,’ that conversation thread is taken out of a user's inbox, and put behind a folder of its own. Also, this automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications.

How to access a locked chat?

For this, a person can only use the password of their device, or alternatively, biometric such as fingerprint.

Benefits of Chat Lock

As per Meta, the ability to lock a chat will be greatly beneficial for users who share their phones with a family member from time to time. It will also help in moments when your phone is with someone else, and a message meant to be private, arrives.

How to use Chat Lock

Details available here.

Feature availability

Meta has already started rolling out the feature for WhatsApp. Also, in the coming days, more options will be added to Chat Lock, including locks for companion devices, as well as custom passwords for chats, so that a person can use a password different from that of their phone to unlock a conversation.

    HT News Desk

whatsapp mark zuckerberg
