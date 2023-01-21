WhatsApp developing feature to send photos in original quality: Report

Soon, you may get to send photos on WhatsApp in their original quality. This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which said in its report, that the Meta-owned service is developing an ability with which people will be able to send photos in original quality.

To explain how the feature will work, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.

As seen in the screenshot, the instant messaging platform plans to bring this feature inside the drawing tool header within a chat; the option will enable users to configure the quality of any image. This ability will be extremely helpful when sending an image in its original quality is absolutely necessary.

According to WABetaInfo, the release of this option is planned for a future update of the app. Also, the feature will first be made available to select users for testing, and this will be followed by a wider public rollout.

