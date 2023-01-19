WhatsApp working on feature for users to block contacts within chat list: Report

Messaging platform WhatsApp is releasing a feature which will enable users to block anyone within the chat list and notification. This feature is currently available for some beta testers, WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, there are two ways in which users can block contacts in a chat. The first one is available in the chat list by opening the chat options so that one can easily block a contact without opening the chat. The second option is available within the notifications and appears in some specific situations while receiving messages through unknown contacts.



However, the feature enabling users to block multiple contacts at once from the chat list is not planned in near future at this moment.



In another development, the Meta-owned platform is also set to roll out the ability to record and share voice notes through a status. The users can also discard a recording before they share it via the status update. The voice note will be available for 30 seconds, and then disappear.



Besides this, WhatsApp is also working on an alert to inform users about its ability to forward media with a caption. This feature is currently under development and is available for some beta testers. All you need to do is forward an image with a caption. In case the feature is enabled, you will get a new message box at the bottom of your account.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life. ...view detail