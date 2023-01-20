Soon, you may bring images, videos from other apps to WhatsApp. Here's how

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp, reported in September last year, that the instant messaging service was working on an ability with which people will be able to search for messages by jumping to a certain date. Now, in a fresh update, the website has reported that this ability will introduce a new option, in addition to bringing back several features from the previous versions of the app.

With this new option, users will be able to drag and drop to share images, videos and documents from other apps to their WhatsApp chats, said WABetaInfo.

The website, meanwhile, also shared a screenshot to explain how the ability to look for messages by jumping to a certain date will work.

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot, users will have to activate the search mode in a conversation to use this feature. On the other hand, the features being brought back by this 23.1.75 update from the App Store include a shortcut to open the chat with yourself, hiding online status etc.

The options to drag and drop media, and to search messages by date, have been rolled out by the Meta-owned platform to those who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp from the App Store. In the coming days, these will be made available to even more people.

