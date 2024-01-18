WhatsApp enables voice notes, polls and multiple admins on Channels

Meta's WhatsApp has introduced a range of new features for ‘WhatsApp Channels’ designed to enhance interaction for both administrators and followers. Despite prior revelations, these features now appear to be gradually rolling out for users, according to a recent press release. The forthcoming update includes a significant change in the form of a revamped interface for sharing Channel content as a “status update”. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg announced these additions, providing users with more avenues for engagement within WhatsApp Channels.

He said, "We're announcing a bunch of new features for WA channels including voice notes, multiple admins and sharing to status and polls, which is great because I need help settling a debate."

WhatsApp Channels offer a private way for receiving important updates from individuals and organisations directly within WhatsApp, separate from private chats. For those seeking direct updates on product developments, following the official WhatsApp Channel is recommended.

These new features for the one-way broadcasting tool of WhatsApp will be gradually rolled out across Android, iOS, and the web on a global scale. Simultaneously, WhatsApp has announced that its recently introduced feature, Channels, has already garnered 500 million monthly active users. Noteworthy profiles, including celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Deverakonda, as well as renowned brands such as Mumbai Indians, Mercedes F1, and Netflix, have embraced WhatsApp Channels for delivering important updates in a private manner, distinct from personal conversations. The functionality is comparable to Instagram's broadcast feature.

These are the new features rolled out for WhatsApp Channel

Share to Status: A new feature enables users to share someone's Channel update on their personal WhatsApp Status. Beta testers may experience a revamped interface, providing a dedicated layout for channel updates within the Status section. This design aims to enhance clarity, signalling that the shared content originates from a specific channel.

Polls: Channels now have the capability to share polls for user engagement. This feature allows Channel administrators to directly gather opinions and preferences from their audience, fostering increased interaction within the platform. Zuckerberg announced the introduction of this new feature on his personal WhatsApp Channel, where he included a ‘poll’ inviting his followers to participate in voting for the ‘best game of all time’

Voice Updates: Users can now enjoy voice updates on Channels, one of the platform's most popular features. With 7 billion voice messages sent daily on WhatsApp, the introduction of this feature to Channels aims to enhance the user experience by incorporating audio updates.

Multiple Admins: The update allows Channels to have up to 16 admins, making it more convenient to keep users informed with the latest information. This enhancement in administrative capabilities facilitates smoother management and communication within Channels.