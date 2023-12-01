WhatsApp introduces a new ‘secret code’ feature for locked chats | Here's how it works

Meta's WhatsApp on Thursday introduced a new ‘secret code’ feature, enabling users to establish a ‘unique password’ for unlocking their locked chats, bolstering an additional layer of security. The instant messaging platform had earlier introduced the ‘chat lock’ feature in May this year. WhatsApp has commenced the rollout of this feature on Thursday, but it will reach the global users in the coming days. (WhatsApp)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post, “Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can unintentionally discover your most private conversations.”

WhatsApp's official X (formerly Twitter account) said, “What locked chats? nothing to see here…soon you can hide your locked chats folder. then reveal it by typing your secret code into the search bar.”

In a blog, the messaging platform said, “We’re so happy our community has been loving Chat Lock, and hope that secret code makes it even more useful to them.”

With this recent update, WhatsApp has significantly enhanced security by introducing the new secret code feature for all users. This feature allows users to craft a unique password, using words or emojis, to secure their chats with a passcode exclusive to them.

How is this going to work?

With the addition of a secret code, WhatsApp users can now establish a distinct password, separate from their phone unlock code, offering an extra level of privacy for their locked chats. The users will now have the flexibility to conceal the locked chats folder from their chatlist, ensuring access only by entering the secret code in the search bar.

Alternatively, users can opt to keep these locked chats visible in their chatlist. Locking a new chat is simplified by a long-press action, eliminating the need to navigate to the chat settings.

Enabling the option to hide the locked chats folder ensures these conversations remain discreet, no longer appearing in the primary chat window. This feature grants users heightened privacy compared to the current WhatsApp design, which reveals a locked chat shortcut when swiping down on the chat screen.

Steps to use this feature

-Open WhatsApp on your device.

-Go to the section displaying locked chats.

-Select the three dots option and activate the “Hide locked chats” feature.

-Proceed to establish a unique secret code to gain access to the concealed locked chats.

-Concealed locked chats will remain absent from the primary chat window.

-Enter the secret code within the search bar to temporarily unveil the hidden locked chats.