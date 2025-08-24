WhatsApp may soon roll out a feature which already 'exists' in a better form

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new voicemail-style feature that will allow users to leave a quick voice message when their call goes unanswered. While the idea may sound new, it is worth noting that WhatsApp already supports sending voice notes in chats, complete with playback controls that even let listeners speed up the pace. Interestingly, this update follows closely after reports that WhatsApp is also testing a call reminders tool.(Pexels)

How the feature works

According to WABetaInfo (via Tecnoblog), the option is part of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. If a call isn’t picked up, users are presented with a new “Record voice message” button alongside the existing “Call again” and “Cancel” options. This lets callers leave an audio message on the spot, without needing to return to the chat screen to manually record one.

At present, the feature has not been spotted in WhatsApp’s iOS TestFlight, and there is no official timeline for a global rollout.

WhatsApp’s growing focus on calls

Interestingly, this update follows closely after reports that WhatsApp is also testing a call reminders tool, designed to prompt users to return calls they may have missed. With two call-related experiments in the works, the Meta-owned app seems keen on strengthening its voice and video calling experience – despite the fact that many users now lean more towards messaging and short-form voice notes.

What it means for users

If widely rolled out, the voicemail-like feature could make WhatsApp calls more versatile. However, since WhatsApp already allows users to send voice notes with more flexibility, such as controlling playback speed, some may see this as a less useful addition.

It also raises another important question: will WhatsApp take into account the rising issue of spam and robocalls on its platform? As the company builds new tools for calling, users will be watching closely to see whether it also invests in stronger protections against misuse.