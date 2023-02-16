WhatsApp now allows up to 100 photos and videos to be sent in one go; Details

WhatsApp has added multiple new features in its latest update including increasing maximum limit of sending photos and videos from 30 to 100. The update is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

What are the new features?

The new features brought in with latest WhatsApp updates are as follow:

1) Users can now send up to 100 photos or videos at the same time, previously the limit was only 30.

2) Users can now add captions when sending documents

3) Support for longer group subjects and descriptions has been added to help users better describe their group.

4)Users can now create personalised avatars and use them as profile photos and stickers. To start, navigate to Settings > Avatar.

How to enable the increased limit of media sharing?

Users have to first update the App to the latest version. They can then check if the increased limit for media sharing has been enabled by WhatsApp on their device by simply selecting more than 30 files in the app's media selector. If they can select up to 100 such items, the feature has been enabled for them. (ALSO READ: WhatsApp recommends top features to keep chats in check. Details here)

The feature to allow people to share as many as 100 media items in one go was first spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.3 update.

Furthermore, the instant messaging app is working on a feature that will provide a transcript of voice messages sent via the platform. WhatsApp is working on a feature that will transcribe voice note which will appear locally on the devices after downloading relevant language packs. This feature, however, is still in development and is not yet ready for beta testers.