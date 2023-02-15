WhatsApp recommends top features to keep chats in check. Details here

To help users manage their messages, and to give them the privacy they need, WhatsApp comes with several features to give people greater control over their conversations.

In a statement on Wednesday, WhatsApp recommended some of its top features with which users can control their chats. “From silently leaving the groups you no longer need, or muting your mates when you need some downtime, these features keep your chats in check,” the statement said.

Leave group silently: A person can now leave a group silently, without having to notify everyone.

Archive chats: This helps in decluttering your chat screen, by removing conversations without permanently deleting them. This method is perfect for a little time-out, and the archived conversation can also be unarchived.

Turn off ‘read’ receipts: Contacts can no longer see if their message has been read. Users, however, should also keep in mind that if this option is enabled, they too will not be able to see if a message sent by them to that contact has been read.

Hide online status: An individual can decide who can see his/her active status, and who cannot. This is for times when you want to be online, but without letting others know you are online.

Mute chats: If you don't want to receive notifications, you can mute a chat, both group and individual. A conversation can be muted for 8 hours, 1 week, or always.

Turn off ‘Save Camera Roll’: You can toggle off the ability to automatically save photos and videos received on your phone. This will free up the camera roll space.

HT News Desk