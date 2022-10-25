WhatsApp outage followed by meme deluge on Twitter

WhatsApp communication was disrupted on Tuesday for a large number of users across the world. Meta, which owns the popular messaging app - a critical tool for those working from home, acknowledged the outage in a statement and said that it was working to "restore the services for everyone as quickly as possible". According to real-time monitor Downdetector, the WhatsApp outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. More than 11,000 reports were recorded from India, reported news agency Reuters; while the numbers for United Kingdom were at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the Meta official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

As users began to face problems with the platform, social media users on Twitter could not keep calm and hold their metaphorical horse. Memes soon flooded the microblogging site.

With a ‘money heist’ reference picture, one user wrote: How are we going to communicate since Whatsapp is down? Professor : and that's where Twitter comes in"

Another user said: “Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter”

“When your WhatsApp is not working but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem,” said another Netizen.

One netizen said: “not me switching airplane mode on and off to refresh my network, without realizing that WhatsApp was down”.

