Home / Technology / Notifications from these WhatsApp groups will be automatically muted. Details here

Notifications from these WhatsApp groups will be automatically muted. Details here

technology
Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:11 PM IST

According to reports, the Meta-owned messaging service is working on a feature which will automatically mute notifications for messages from groups with over 512 members.

Groups with large number of participants will be muted automatically (Representative Image)
Groups with large number of participants will be muted automatically (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

According to reports, WhatsApp is working on a feature which will automatically mute notifications for messages from groups with a large number of participants. The development was reported by WABetaInfo, which said that the Meta-owned messaging service will release the update through its Google Play beta programme on version 2.22.23.9.

“For WhatsApp group users, there's an update that messages from groups with more than 512 participants will be muted automatically. However, if users want to receive notifications, they can unmute,” said WABetaInfo, which shares information on WhatsApp-related updates.

At present, a group can have a maximum of 512 members. However, this cap, according to reports, will be extended to 1,024.

How to mute notifications manually?

At present, users can mute notifications automatically. For this:

(1.) Open group chat on WhatsApp and go to group topic.

(2.) Swipe the chat tab towards the left, and go to ‘More’ followed by ‘Mute.’

(3.) Tap on ‘Mute’ and select the duration for which you want the notification to be muted.

On the other hand, to unmute, follow step (1.) and, in (2.) go to ‘More’ and then ‘Unmute.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out