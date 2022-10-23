Notifications from these WhatsApp groups will be automatically muted. Details here

According to reports, WhatsApp is working on a feature which will automatically mute notifications for messages from groups with a large number of participants. The development was reported by WABetaInfo, which said that the Meta-owned messaging service will release the update through its Google Play beta programme on version 2.22.23.9.

“For WhatsApp group users, there's an update that messages from groups with more than 512 participants will be muted automatically. However, if users want to receive notifications, they can unmute,” said WABetaInfo, which shares information on WhatsApp-related updates.

At present, a group can have a maximum of 512 members. However, this cap, according to reports, will be extended to 1,024.

How to mute notifications manually?

At present, users can mute notifications automatically. For this:

(1.) Open group chat on WhatsApp and go to group topic.

(2.) Swipe the chat tab towards the left, and go to ‘More’ followed by ‘Mute.’

(3.) Tap on ‘Mute’ and select the duration for which you want the notification to be muted.

On the other hand, to unmute, follow step (1.) and, in (2.) go to ‘More’ and then ‘Unmute.’

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail