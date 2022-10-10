Home / Technology / Soon, WhatsApp groups to have up to 1,024 participants: Report

Soon, WhatsApp groups to have up to 1,024 participants: Report

technology
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:18 PM IST

At present, a group can have up to 512 members. This update was announced in June; at the time, the maximum limit was 256.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In June, WhatsApp released an update, allowing users to add a maximum of 512 participants in a single group on the Meta-owned messaging platform; this cap was increased from 256. Now, if a report is to be believed, WhatsApp will soon extend this cap further to 1,024.

As per WABetaInfo, the feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS users, though limited to an unspecified number of beta testers. The website, a reliable source of information on WhatsApp-related updates, shared a screenshot of this feature:

A screenshot of the upcoming feature (Source: WABetaInfo)
WABetaInfo also shared steps by following which you can check if this option has been enabled on your device. Just open WhatsApp account on your smartphone and try to create a group or add more participants to an existing group. Here, if you see ‘1024' (see screenshot) it means that the feature has been enabled; however, if you still see ‘512,’ don't worry. It only means that the option may take some time to reach your account.

The update will be particularly helpful for businesses and enterprises as it will allow them to send messages to multiple recipients in one go.

On the other hand, Telegram, a WhatsApp competitor, allows users to add up to 200,000 members to a group.

