WhatsApp to block these AI tools soon, ChatGPT to leave in 2026

WhatsApp will enforce new rules next year that restrict the use of external AI chatbots on its platform. Meta has confirmed that the messaging service will update its terms of service, and the revised guidelines will stop users and businesses from accessing AI tools that are not developed by Meta. The change will take effect on January 15, 2026. WhatsApp will block all third-party AI chatbots from January 2026 as Meta updates platform rules. (REUTERS)

Major AI Chatbots to Leave the Platform

The update means that popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Copilot will no longer operate within WhatsApp. Both OpenAI and Microsoft have already stated that they will withdraw their chatbot integrations before the deadline. OpenAI signalled its exit earlier this month, and Microsoft followed with a similar announcement. The two companies said they are complying with WhatsApp’s revised Business Solution terms, which require AI chatbot providers to leave the platform once the new rules begin.

Users who rely on ChatGPT through WhatsApp can still link their accounts before the cutoff date so their conversations remain available after the service ends. Microsoft, however, has confirmed that Copilot users will not have a method to transfer their chat history.

WhatsApp Business API to Remain Limited to Support Services

Meta outlined the policy update in October when it notified AI developers that the WhatsApp Business API would no longer serve as a distribution route for independent AI chatbots. The company clarified that the API will remain open for businesses that run customer support or information services. The restriction only applies to cases where the AI chatbot itself functions as the main product.

A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the purpose of the Business API is to help companies provide support and deliver essential updates to customers. The spokesperson added that Meta aims to maintain a system that supports the many businesses that have built communication tools on WhatsApp.

The change indicates that more AI companies, including Perplexity, may soon confirm plans to exit the platform. Once the policy goes into effect, Meta’s own AI assistant will become the only chatbot available within WhatsApp.