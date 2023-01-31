WhatsApp to increase character limit for group subject, description

To provide a better user experience for WhatsApp groups, the Meta-owned service is developing the ability to release longer group subjects and descriptions, according to a report in WABetaInfo, a website which tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp.

The following screenshot, shared by WABetaInfo, shows how group admins will be able to use this feature.

As seen above, WhatsApp is changing the maximum limit of characters admins can use, when entering the group subject and description. To give them more freedom while naming groups, the maximum character limit has been expanded from 25 to 100. Also, for describing a group, the instant messaging platform is increasing the maximum character limit from 512 to 2,048. With this, users will get more space to add important details and information, which they otherwise can't, due to space constraints.

Please note, however, that you may not be able to use this feature immediately, even if it has been enabled on your device. Additionally, you will have to install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Play Store.

The ability is expected to reach more people in the next twenty-four hours, said WABetaInfo.

