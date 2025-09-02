WhatsApp users to soon get exclusive ‘Close Friends’ sharing option: Report

WhatsApp users may soon find their Status updates becoming more personal as the platform is testing a new feature inspired by Instagram. The messaging service, owned by Meta, is working on a ‘Close Friends’ option that will allow people to share selected updates with a smaller and more trusted group of contacts. Soon, you can share private status only with your inner circle on WhatsApp. (Pexels)

WhatsApp Status, similar to Instagram Stories, will enable users to post photos, short videos, or text updates that remain visible for 24 hours before disappearing. While it has a smaller user base in the U.S, the feature has wide popularity worldwide, with more than 1.5 billion people engaging with it daily, according to Meta.

Currently, WhatsApp offers three privacy choices for Status. Users can share updates with all contacts, exclude certain people, or share only with a selected group. The “Only Share With” option already works in a limited way for selective sharing, but the upcoming Close Friends feature is expected to streamline the process by creating a dedicated list within the privacy settings.

Also read: iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event

How the new Close Friends List Will Work

According to the WABetaInfo reports, the feature has already appeared in the TestFlight version for iOS. With this addition, users will be able to set up a Close Friends list once and then easily choose whether each Status update is visible to all contacts or only to that private circle.

Also read: Just months in, Meta’s highly paid AI researchers are quitting: What’s going on behind the scenes?

Close Friends updates will also have a visual distinction. A different coloured ring will be used to mark posts, allowing group members to identify them as content intended specifically for their group. Importantly, like Instagram, the feature will keep the list private. Members will not receive alerts when they are added or removed, which will give users full control over their choices.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: launch date, specification, features, and price in India

The move signals Meta’s ongoing efforts to align experiences across its different platforms. By bringing features like Close Friends from Instagram to WhatsApp, the company is creating consistency for users who move between apps.