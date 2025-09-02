Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
WhatsApp users to soon get exclusive ‘Close Friends’ sharing option: Report

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 01:05 pm IST

WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Close Friends’ feature for status updates to let users share posts more privately, similar to Instagram Stories.

WhatsApp users may soon find their Status updates becoming more personal as the platform is testing a new feature inspired by Instagram. The messaging service, owned by Meta, is working on a ‘Close Friends’ option that will allow people to share selected updates with a smaller and more trusted group of contacts.

Soon, you can share private status only with your inner circle on WhatsApp. (Pexels)
WhatsApp Status, similar to Instagram Stories, will enable users to post photos, short videos, or text updates that remain visible for 24 hours before disappearing. While it has a smaller user base in the U.S, the feature has wide popularity worldwide, with more than 1.5 billion people engaging with it daily, according to Meta.

Currently, WhatsApp offers three privacy choices for Status. Users can share updates with all contacts, exclude certain people, or share only with a selected group. The “Only Share With” option already works in a limited way for selective sharing, but the upcoming Close Friends feature is expected to streamline the process by creating a dedicated list within the privacy settings.

How the new Close Friends List Will Work

According to the WABetaInfo reports, the feature has already appeared in the TestFlight version for iOS. With this addition, users will be able to set up a Close Friends list once and then easily choose whether each Status update is visible to all contacts or only to that private circle.

Close Friends updates will also have a visual distinction. A different coloured ring will be used to mark posts, allowing group members to identify them as content intended specifically for their group. Importantly, like Instagram, the feature will keep the list private. Members will not receive alerts when they are added or removed, which will give users full control over their choices.

The move signals Meta’s ongoing efforts to align experiences across its different platforms. By bringing features like Close Friends from Instagram to WhatsApp, the company is creating consistency for users who move between apps.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
