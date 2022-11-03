WhatsApp working on feature to edit sent messages: Report

After Twitter, WhatsApp, too, is working on a feature that will allow users to edit their messages. According to WABetaInfo, which reported the development, the Meta-owned platform will bring the feature for a future update of the messaging service on the iOS app.

“WhatsApp is working on editing messages, for a future update of the app,” tweeted WABetaInfo.

As seen in the screenshot above, the edit message option will show up within the context menu when released. The edited message will bear the label ‘Edited’; additionally, after a message is sent, the sender will have fifteen minutes to make changes to it. Also, for now, users will be able to edit text messages only.

However, there is no information on when this option will be rolled out.

Communities feature to be available globally

Meanwhile, earlier today, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the Communities feature will now be available to all WhatsApp users globally.

“With Communities, admins will now have the tools to organize conversations under one umbrella. We’ve built a bunch of new features such as reactions, larger file sharing and we are now rolling out polls, 32 person calls, shareable call links to set up a group call for later and more,” said Zuckerberg.

He also announced that now there can be a maximum of 1,024 members in a group, instead of the current 512 limit.

