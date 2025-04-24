Menu Explore
WhatsApp’s new ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ explained: Why is it important?

ByShaurya Sharma
Apr 24, 2025 09:55 AM IST

WhatsApp, in yet another bid to boost privacy, has introduced Advanced Chat Privacy. Here's what it brings to the table.

WhatsApp, in a bid to boost privacy for users, is has launched a new feature called Advanced Chat Privacy. This feature works in both group and personal chats, and allows users to have extra peace of mind, considering how it prevents content from being taken outside of WhatsApp. WhatsApp says the feature can actively block others from exporting chats, and this is where the real benefit lies.

WhatsApp says that Advanced Chat Privacy feature is currently rolling out.(WhatsApp)
WhatsApp says that Advanced Chat Privacy feature is currently rolling out.(WhatsApp)

WhatsApp Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Explained

This feature is designed for times when you want more privacy, such as during a sensitive conversation with someone you’ve just started talking to, or someone who has yet to earn your trust.

“When the setting is on, you can block others from exporting chats, auto-downloading media to their phone, and using messages for AI features,” WhatsApp said in its blog post.

Not being able to take chats outside the chat is certianly going to make many feel secure, especailly more so considering media won't be auto-downloaded, too.

If you’re wondering about the use cases, WhatsApp says it could be useful in situations such as discussing health challenges in a support group or organising your community around something important to you.

That said, there are a few drawbacks, including the fact that users can still take screenshots of chats, but WhatsApp notes that it is working on adding further protections soon.

How To Start Using It

To start using Advanced Chat Privacy in WhatsApp, go to a chat and tap on Advanced Chat Privacy. This will enable the feature for you.

It should be noted that this is part of the latest WhatsApp app update, and WhatsApp has confirmed that it is indeed rolling out for everyone.

