Instagram Blend explained: How to use this new feature

It's safe to say that many of us derive our entertainment from Instagram Reels these days. And we tend to share them frequently with our friends via DMs or in group chats, Reels are everywhere. But have you ever wondered why we even share Reels with our friends? It's mostly so they can get a taste of the content we enjoy, and because we think it's something they should watch. It could be funny, informative, or simply entertaining in some other way. Instagram Blend is now rolling out for users.(Pixabay)

With this in mind, Instagram appears to have introduced a new feature that lets you do exactly that, it's called Blend. The company describes it as a way to create a unique feed of Instagram Reels, curated based on content suggestions specific to each individual.

The Blend feature exists within the chat section of Instagram. One person must invite the other, and the invite has to be accepted before the Blend is created. So yes, it requires consent of both the accounts.

Here, let us explain how the Blend feature works and what you can expect from it. Later, we will also tell you how to start using it on both Android and iOS.

Instagram Blend explained

As mentioned earlier, the Blend feature is located within Instagram chats. You first need to invite an Instagram user, it can be either a one-to-one chat with a friend or a group chat.

The Blend icon appears at the top of the chat window. Once you send the invite and the other person accepts it, the Blend is created. This shared space is then updated with Reel content based on both your activity and your friend’s. It updates whenever a new Reel is added to the chat.

Now, you might wonder how you will know which Reel was recommended for whom. Instagram has thought of that too. Each Reel in the Blend is labelled with the name of the person or account it was originally suggested for. So, if a funny Reel was suggested to you because you often consume similar content, it will display your name. Likewise, if your friend enjoys science-based content, a science Reel could show up with their name.

These suggestions are visible only to those within the Blend. It isn’t a public feed and it remains limited to the members of the Blend, whether in a group or one-on-one chat.

Instagram also notes that you will receive a notification whenever the Blend is refreshed with new content.

How to activate the Blend feature on Android and iOS

Step 1: Open Instagram and go to a chat, this can be a one-on-one conversation or a group chat.

Step 2: Once in the chat, look for the new Blend icon in the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on the icon, and you will see a preview of what the invite entails. Tap on Invite.

Step 4: One or more people will need to accept the invite for the Blend to be created.

How to view a Blend on Android and iOS

Once the Blend is successfully created, here’s how you can view it later:

Step 1: Open Instagram and navigate to the chat of the person or group you have created the Blend with.

Step 2: Tap on the Blend icon in the top right corner of the chat.

Step 3: You will see a shared feed filled with content recommended for all participants in the Blend.

