Instagram Edits app launched: How to use it for Reels and short videos on mobile

Instagram Edits launched: Content creation is on the rise, and one thing that remains constant is the need to edit videos before uploading them online. While Instagram does offer built-in editing features for Reels, it has always lacked advanced capabilities. To bridge this gap, Instagram has launched a new app called Edits. Instagram Edits is now available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.(Instagram)

This app makes editing videos on your phone significantly easier, bringing in pro-grade features including clip-level editing, and being able to quickly add effects like green screen and transitions. The Edits app also allows for easy sharing directly to Instagram and Facebook.

Also Read: Instagram Blend explained: How to use this new feature

Instagram Edits: How It Works

Upon opening the Edits app, you will be prompted to sign in with your Instagram account. If the Instagram app is already installed on your phone, it will likely offer a ‘Continue with Instagram’ option. The app is currently available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

There are several tools available in the app, including options to trim clips, adjust volume, and change the speed of the video. You can add yourself into scenes using a green screen feature, which is ideal for educational or explainer-style videos.

The app also enables basic colour grading, with adjustments for brightness, contrast, saturation, temperature, highlights, shadows, and more. There are built-in filters as well, including Instagram’s own presets like New York, Los Angeles, Jaipur, Melbourne, and others, which help give your videos an aesthetic quickly.

Further, there are additional built-in effects such as film grain, flicker, hue shift, and more. Users can also easilymodify their voice with effects like helium, low intercom, dreamy echo, monstrous, alien, swirl, lo-fi, and more.You can extract audio clips from your video, then edit or delete them as needed.

That said, one of the most advanced features on offer is Cutout, powered by Meta AI. This allows the app to automatically cut out and track an object within the video, enabling you to overlay it on top of your footage. It essentially simplifies complex techniques like masking, making professional-level video effects more accessible.

Instagram Edits: What More Can It Do

You can directly film content using the Edits app, with the flexibility to choose between different focal lengths, various frame rates, and resolutions. It also lets you adjust the recording speed and even change the background, which is particularly helpful for creative effects or explainer videos. Once you are done filming your clips, you can simply transfer them into a project to start editing right away.

In addition to editing capabilities, the app also provides insights. These include details from your Instagram account such as reach, Reel views, net followers, likes, comments, and more.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 16e LATEST Price, Specs and All Details