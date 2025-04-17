iOS 18.4.1 released: iPhone users must update immediately for better security

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.4.1 update, bringing fixes to major bugs. This update comes two weeks after the official release of iOS 18.4. However, within a few days, iPhone and iPad users have started reporting problems with CarPlay, battery draining quickly, deleted apps being reinstalled, and much more. With Apple bringing fixes to these problems, it has also introduced two major security patches, making it crucial for users to instantly download the update. Here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 18.4.1 and how Apple claims to bring a smooth user experience. Apple rolls out a major iOS 18.4.1 update to fix security flaws on iPhones and iPads.(Bloomberg)

Apple brings iOS 18.4.1: What’s new?

With the new iOS 18.4.1 update, Apple has released some bug fixes and addressed security issues which were found in iOS 18.4. Therefore, it does not include any new features, but brings a smoother UI experience.

The security patch includes CoreAudio, which claims to address a flaw in how iPhones handle harmful audio files. Such malicious files could result in “code execution” as per Apple, giving hackers the power to steal data or hack the device entirely.

Another security patch includes RPAC, which focuses on fixing the iPhone’s Pointer Authentication system, which is used for security purposes. Apple said, “An attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication.” This could lead malicious actors to steal or leak user data. Therefore, it makes it crucial for iPhone users to install the iOS 18.4.1 update.

Furthermore, the update brings fixes to CarPlay’s wireless ‌connectivity issues, deleted apps and images being restored, battery drain, apps opening on their own, background apps not running, and others.

To download the update on your device, go to “Settings” and tap on “General.” The gp to “Software Update” and let the device analyse for iOS 18.4.1, now simply tap on the “Update Now” button to install the update. By installing the latest update, iPhone users can enjoy a smooth iOS experience without any major flaws. Furthermore, the update also brings some crucial security fixes that will enable Apple to protect your data from any third-party actor.

While Apple released a quick fix to the issues, the company has also released the beta version for iOS 18.5. Therefore, in the month of May, Apple device users may get new additional features with iOS 18.5. Furthermore, Apple has also announced the WWDC 2025 dates during which it will introduce the iOS 19.