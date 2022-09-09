Why has Sony called Microsoft's offer on video game ‘Call of Duty’ inadequate? Playstation maker reveals

Microsoft's offer to keep popular warzone game series ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation for a limited time is inadequate, Sony Group's gaming chief Jim Ryan has said.



The tech giant which develops gaming console Xbox has recently announced the acquisition of the action game's maker Activision Blizzard Inc and has pledged to keep the blockbuster franchise on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement with Activision, Reuters reported.



According to the report, Microsoft has offered COD to remain on PlayStation for three months after the current agreement, the Sony Corp's gaming chief said, adding the proposal was inadequate and failed to take account the impact on the gamers.



First released in 2003, Call of Duty is one of the most successful first-person shooting video game series by Activision. The latest game in the series ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' will be released on September 15. Some of the popular games in the franchise are World War II, Black Ops, Modern Warfare, Ghosts etc.

Microsoft's planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision will be sent for an in-depth review unless it offers solutions to address the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority, Bloomberg reported.



The UK watchdog expressed concerns about a decrease in competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming markets. It had given a September 8 deadline to Microsoft to come to an acceptable agreement.



Besides ‘Call of Duty’, Activision owns other prominent games like World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero etc. After acquisition, Microsoft will become the world's third largest gaming company, the Bloomberg report stated.

The UK watchdog in a statement said it was concerned that Microsoft could use Activision's games with its own strength in the console, cloud and PC operating systems market to damage competition in the cloud market.

“We are concerned that Microsoft could use its control over popular games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft post-merger to harm rivals, including recent and future rivals in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming,” Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director of mergers at the CMA, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

