Why I’m struggling to go back to a normal laptop after using the ASUS ZenBook Duo (2026): Review

Asus ZenBook Duo review: Dual-screen laptops have long struggled to move beyond novelty. Some added extra displays without improving usability, while others sacrificed portability in the process. The latest ASUS ZenBook Duo attempts to change that. At a time when most laptop makers are focused on thinner designs and AI features, Asus is taking a different route by rethinking how people actually multitask on a laptop. ASUS ZenBook Duo is priced at Rs. 2,99,990 in India. (Ijaj Khan - HT) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less With two full-sized 14-inch OLED displays, Intel’s latest Core Ultra platform, and a redesigned chassis that feels more practical than earlier attempts, the ZenBook Duo aims to replace the need for a secondary monitor without making everyday use complicated. The idea sounds ambitious, but does it genuinely improve productivity, or does the second screen still feel unnecessary after the initial excitement fades? After weeks of use, here’s whether the ZenBook Duo finally gets the dual-screen laptop formula right.

Asus ZenBook Duo (2026) Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra X9 388H Graphics Intel Arc B390 (integrated) Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-9600 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD Display Dual 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, Lumina Pro OLED touchscreens, HDR True Black 1000, 48 - 144 Hz Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm headphone jack Camera FHD webcam, IR for Windows Hello Battery 99 WHr Power Adapter 100W, USB Type-C Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions (WxDxH) 12.21 x 8.21 x 0.92 inches Weight 1.65 kg with keyboard Price (as configured) ₹ 2,99,990

ASUS ZenBook Duo Review: Design and Build

The Asus Zenbook Duo laptop comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, and a built-in kickstand. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Thick laptops feel wrong now. After years of ultrabooks, anything over 0.8 inches starts to feel like you're carrying a brick. The ZenBook Duo sits at 0.91 inches and 1.65 kg - not heavy, but present. You notice it. The question is whether what's inside justifies it, and with two 14-inch OLEDs, a detachable keyboard, and a full kickstand mechanism packed into a chassis that's somehow 5% smaller than last year's, the answer is mostly yes. Asus closed the gap between both screens from 25mm to 7.66mm this generation. It's the kind of spec that sounds like marketing until you see it in person, the seam nearly disappears, and the two panels start reading as one continuous surface. Combined with a battery bump from 75Wh to 99Wh, this feels like a genuine refinement rather than a spec-sheet refresh. The "Ceraluminum" finish will raise eyebrows, partly because the word sounds invented (it is), and partly because anodised aluminium with a ceramic-like texture shouldn't work as well as it does. On the lid and keyboard palm rests, it feels more considered than the usual brushed metal. The keycaps carry the same texture, which makes them feel marginally slicker than what you're probably used to. Not a problem, just an adjustment period of a few days. Where Ceraluminum actually proves itself is over time. My earlier ZenBooks were showing zipper marks and desk scratches by month three. This one has done daily bag-to-office-to-metros runs for weeks without a single visible mark. A few weeks isn't a long-term test, but earlier units were already accumulating damage by this point. The fact that this one isn't is notable. The detachable keyboard is what makes the entire design work, or fall apart, depending on how you look at it. It snaps onto the bottom display's bezels via magnets and charges through pogo pins at the base. There's a touch of lateral flex under firm pressure, but nothing that disrupts actual typing. The magnets are strong and reliable. They're also indiscriminate - if you're working on a metal desk, plan accordingly. I found out the hard way. Pull the keyboard off, and you have the whole point of this machine: an uninterrupted second screen that transforms how you use the thing. After a few weeks, I stopped thinking of it as a party trick and started building my workflow around it.

The Asus Zenbook Duo is equipped with a wide range of modern ports. (Ijaj Khan -HT)

Ports are well-considered: two Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, full-size HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo jack. Full-size HDMI at this price point is genuinely appreciated - plenty of competitors skip it. What's missing is an SD card slot, which stings on a machine that clearly has creative users in mind. Three weeks in, the keyboard still snaps flush. The pogo pins still align. Nothing has shifted or loosened. Build quality this consistent doesn't announce itself - it just quietly stays out of your way. ASUS ZenBook Duo Review: The Display Experience That Changes How You Work

The Asus Zenbook Duo laptop features two identical 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED displays. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Two 14-inch OLEDs on a single laptop sounds excessive until you actually use it, then it sounds obvious. Both panels run at 2880x1800, 144Hz, full DCI-P3, Pantone validated, with Gorilla Glass on each and HDR peak brightness hitting 1000 nits. Variable refresh between 48 and 144Hz keeps motion smooth without hammering the battery. On paper, those are strong numbers. In practice, what actually makes the dual-screen setup work isn't any individual spec; it's that both panels match. Same colour temperature. Same brightness. Same tone across both. You'd think that would be the baseline for a laptop built entirely around the premise of two screens, but matched panels are harder to pull off than they sound, and plenty of dual-display attempts have stumbled here. Asus didn't. After weeks of use, there's no drift, no subtle warmth on one panel and cool on the other, nothing that quietly irritates you until you can't ignore it anymore. The anti-reflection coating is new this generation and worth mentioning. These are glossy displays - Asus isn't pretending otherwise, but working near windows and under overhead lights for weeks, the reflections stayed manageable. You make one adjustment when you sit down and stop thinking about it. On the older Duo, the reflections had a way of coming back. This time, they don't. The 144Hz refresh is one of those things you appreciate most in reverse. While you're using it, it just feels like a screen. Go back to 60Hz after two weeks, and everything feels like it's lagging slightly behind your input. Colour accuracy out of the box has been reliable enough that I never once felt compelled to hook up an external display to verify what I was seeing, which, for photo editing and layout work, is the real test. Windows 11 handled the dual-screen orientation automatically, detecting both panels and making it easy to move windows between them without any manual configuration. The kickstand on the bottom extends to around 90 degrees, propping the whole unit up for desktop mode. In this orientation, the stacked vertical setup changes how you interact with content in a way that's difficult to explain until you've tried it. Spreadsheets stop hiding their rows. Long documents feel less like scrolling through a tunnel. Websites, without ads slicing paragraphs in half, are almost pleasant again. A single 14-inch panel can't give you this, and once you've had it, going back feels genuinely limiting. The keyboard fits the workflow rather than fighting it. 1.7mm key travel, full-size layout, Ceraluminum keycaps. It connects via Bluetooth when detached, pogo pins when docked, and has a USB-C port on the side for standalone charging, though in practice, it tops up every time you set it back on the laptop. The touchpad is smooth and reliable. The best compliment I can give the keyboard is that I stopped thinking about it being detachable after day two. Where the Duo concedes some ground is the brightness in direct sunlight. The glossy panels look excellent in controlled lighting but will reflect a fair amount in harsh environments. Text stays legible; it never crosses into unusable, but anyone who regularly works outdoors should factor that in. Personally, I'll take a glossy display over a matte one; the trade-off in colour richness isn't worth the visual flatness. The six-speaker system, two tweeters, four woofers, gets genuinely loud, loud enough that volume has never been a concern. Clarity is solid, too. The one honest criticism is that it lacks depth; the soundstage feels flat rather than immersive, which becomes noticeable when you're watching something that benefits from dimension in the audio. Perfectly fine for casual use, but don't expect it to replace a decent pair of headphones. Running a film on one screen while keeping a browser or messaging app on the other works exactly as well as it sounds. Whether the Duo becomes your primary entertainment machine depends on what you ask of it. For most things, it holds up. For audio, reach for headphones. ASUS ZenBook Duo Review: Keyboard and Touchpad

The Asus Zenbook Duo laptop comes with a detachable, full-size ErgoSense keyboard with an integrated touchpad. (Ijaj Khan -HT)