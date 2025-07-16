Why is China paying people to ditch their old phones and fridges? Big stimulus play explained

In a bold and unusual move, China is paying people to upgrade their smartphones, home appliances, cars, and even tractors. From direct cashbacks to hefty trade-in discounts, a nationwide upgrade push is underway, targeting nearly every corner of consumer life. The aim? Spark spending, boost factory output, and modernize everything from households to heavy machinery. China making moves and urging citizens to upgrade appliances.

What’s covered under these subsidies

This isn’t just a phone exchange scheme, it’s a full-blown tech refresh. Here’s what’s eligible for incentives:

Consumer tech : Smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, ACs, washing machines, refrigerators

: Smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, ACs, washing machines, refrigerators Vehicles : Gas-powered and electric cars, public buses, heavy trucks, even farm vehicles

: Gas-powered and electric cars, public buses, heavy trucks, even farm vehicles Industrial equipment: Manufacturing, energy, and agricultural machinery now part of “upgrade-and-replace” programs

The current push expands on older trade-in schemes, but with far broader coverage and deeper pockets.

Why China’s going all-in on trade-Ins

a. Rebooting consumer spending

China’s post-pandemic economy has struggled with weak domestic demand. By paying people to swap old for new, the government is nudging consumers to open their wallets and keep retail demand alive, especially in categories that fuel factories.

b. Hitting GDP growth goals

Beijing’s aiming for a 5% GDP bump in 2025. These subsidies are a fast, scalable way to inject money into the economy without waiting for global demand to recover.

c. Going greener

Only the most energy-efficient appliances and EVs qualify for the biggest discounts. The goal: cut emissions and electricity use without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

d. Tech modernization

Whether it’s smart homes, cleaner transport, or AI-powered appliances, China wants to raise its baseline tech standards—and fast. This shift also strengthens domestic brands in the global race.

e. Insurance against global instability

With exports facing headwinds, China is leaning into its “dual circulation” model: rely more on internal demand to keep the economy moving.

4. How the money flows

The central and provincial governments are funding this push through a $42 billion stimulus.

Appliances: Up to 20% off high-efficiency models (max ¥2,000)

Cars: Up to ¥20,000 off for trading in older vehicles; even more for switching to electric

Eligibility varies by region, but almost every household product category has some level of subsidy.

5. Is it working?

Early signs say yes.

Appliance sales spiked 33% in late 2024

IT device sales rose 14%

Offline stores are seeing more footfall, especially for premium goods

Forecasts suggest these policies could unlock over $137 billion in new retail sales in 2025 alone.

6. What’s coming next

While growth may slow later this year, China’s playbook is clear: keep the upgrade wave going if exports don’t rebound. The model may even be replicated internationally as Chinese brands chase global expansion.