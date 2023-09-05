News / Technology / Why is Elon Musk blaming the Antisemitism Group for X's ad revenue slump?

Why is Elon Musk blaming the Antisemitism Group for X's ad revenue slump?

Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 05, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Elon Musk blames the ADL for a slump in US advertising revenue on X Corp, formerly known as Twitter. Legal action is a possibility.

Elon Musk is blaming the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for a slump in US advertising revenue on X Corp., the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk, owner of X (Twitter).(REUTERS)
Elon Musk, owner of X (Twitter).(REUTERS)

Ad sales are still down 60% “primarily due to pressure on advertisers” mounted by the ADL, Musk said in a series of posts Monday.

The non-profit organization has been “trying to kill” the platform since he bought it last year, by “falsely accusing” it and him of being anti-Semitic, he said, adding that legal action was one possible option if it persisted with its accusations. Musk said he was “pro free speech” but against anti-Semitism “of any kind.”

The ADL had previously said that reports of harassment and extremist content on the platform had spiked since Musk’s takeover. The recent onslaught of posts against the organization were part of an online campaign led by hate groups “clearly upset” over its recent meeting with the leadership of X, an ADL spokesperson said in an email.

While X no longer needs to bring US advertising revenue back to prior levels in order to survive, it “would be nice” to see the numbers bounce back, Musk added in another post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out