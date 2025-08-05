Windows 10 support ends on October 14, but you can keep getting security fixes using this trick

If you are a Windows 10 user, let us remind you that Windows 10 will reach its end-of-support status on 14 October 2025. This means that after this date, technical assistance, updates, and security will no longer be available for the platform, which leaves only a few options. Windows 10 support will end on October 14, 2025.

The first is to upgrade to Windows 11 if your device supports it. This update is free for current owners of Windows 10 devices. However, your hardware must support Windows 11 in order to download it.

Alternatively, you can keep using Windows 10 and still get support by using the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme. Here's how it works.

What Is the Windows ESU Programme And How To Enroll?

The Windows ESU programme is designed for those users who want to keep using Windows 10 and not upgrade to Windows 11 at present. This programme provides access to security updates from Microsoft, but it does not include technical support or any feature upgrades. But, too, will run out on October 13, 2026, giving you one full year of security.

This will be a paid experience with a $30 one time fee. Or you may be able to get it for free if you are backing your PC or if you have enough Microsoft Rewards points to redeem.

To enrol in this programme, note that it is only available for Windows 10 version 22H2. You need to go to Settings, then to Update & Security, and then to Windows Update. There, you will see a link to enrol in the ESU programme. If you meet the prerequisites, Microsoft will give you the option for the ESU programme. Now, if you backup your PC settings, you will get the ESU programme at no extra cost. You will also see your Microsoft Rewards points total and can redeem them for the programme, or you can make a one-time $30 purchase.

Who Is It For?

If your device is ineligible for Windows 11, getting the Windows 10 ESU makes sense, as you will still receive security updates. It goes without saying but upgrading to a new Windows 11 PC could be an expensive affair that you may not want to undertake right now. Therefore, paying $30 for the ESU is considerably cheaper than upgrading to a whole new PC, which is why Microsoft is offering this option.

