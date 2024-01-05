Wordle 927 hints and answers for January 5, 2024

Wordle by NYT, or simply Wordle, is an online word game that you can play every day. The goal is to guess a five-letter word, and you have six chances to get it right. It became really popular in 2022 because it's easy to play but also kind of addicting. It's like a safe full of words, and you have to use your cleverness to unlock it. You get six tries to figure out the hidden word, and your success hangs in the balance. Wordle app game is seen on a smartphone.(Reuters Photo)

Think of Wordle like a puzzle with five letters. You have six attempts to solve it and achieve victory. There are cryptic clues and subtle hints to guide you to the right word.

Wordle Today Hints for January 5, 2024

Today's puzzle might bring a challenge since this word isn't part of our daily vocabulary. But with a bit of cleverness, you can figure it out. It's a physical activity involving a sudden forward thrust of the body, often with an outstretched arm, used for attacking or seizing something. There are two vowels with no duplicate letters.

Wordle Today: Answer for January 5, 2024

Here is the #930 Wordle answer-

We've compiled all the clues for today. If you're still searching the solution, read through to the end. The Wordle 930 word for today, Tuesday, January 5th is LUNGE.

How to play Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that's both enjoyable and a bit addictive. You get six attempts to uncover a hidden five-letter word. Here's how it works:

You'll see a grid with six rows, each containing five blank boxes. This grid represents your six guesses.

Type in any five-letter word and hit Enter.

After each guess, the game gives you color-coded feedback on your letters:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow: The letter is in the word but in a different position.

Gray: The letter is not part of the word.

Using these color clues, refine your next guess by:

Keeping green letters in their positions.

Trying different positions for yellow letters.

Avoiding gray letters in your next guess.

What is Wordle?

Introducing Josh Wardle, a word wizard from Brooklyn, the creative mind behind the entertaining daily word game called Wordle. Leveraging his tech expertise, he transforms these word puzzles into exciting social experiments. Every day presents a new five-letter challenge, an awaiting puzzle for you to skillfully decipher using your wit and deduction abilities. Can you unravel the hints, identify the correct letters, and triumph in solving the day's word puzzle?